Here's How Much Your LinkedIn Data Is Worth

Capstone analyst Rory Maher thinks LinkedIn stock would be worth an extra $5 per share if the company were to package its “growing database of employee and professional information” and sell it in the form of new products.So how much is your LinkedIn data worth?



Some maths.

LinkedIn has 103.3 million shares.

103.3 million x $5 = $516.5 million.

LinkedIn has 200 million users.

$516.6 million/200 million = $2.58.

So!

The professional data you have shared with LinkedIn is worth about $2.60 – or around the amount you paid for a cup of Starbucks coffee this morning.

