Here's how much your information is worth on the black market

Last year, tonnes of celebrities -including Jennifer Lawrence — were hacked and their NSFW photos appeared online. Photo: Lionsgate

Personal information is worth a fair bit on the black market and hackers will go to a lot of trouble to get a hold of it.

But some bits of information are worth more than others.

Anti-virus company Symantec has today released its annual Internet Security Threat Report, which estimates how much hackers get paid for supplying different types of information.

The report noted while email remains the main attack vehicle for hackers, there is a clear movement toward social media.

“In 2014, Symantec observed that 70% of social media scams were manually shared. These scams spread rapidly and are lucrative for cybercriminals because people are more likely to click something posted by a friend,” the report said.

Mobile is another vehicle hackers are using to gain access to the information they’re searching for. The report found 17% of Android apps (nearly 1 million in total) were actually malware in disguise.

This table shows the value of information sold on the black market. It doesn’t seem like a lot on its own, but in big multiples these numbers add up quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.