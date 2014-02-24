Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Buy An Average Home In 15 Australian Cities

Photo: Getty

The cost of buying a house in Australia jumped by about 10 per cent last year to a median of $597,556.

Of course, that’s an average. There are cheaper and more expensive houses to buy, depending on where you want to live.

We looked at the median prices in the capital cities and a selection of regional cities, according to Australian Property Monitors and RP Data, and calculated what you would need to earn as a very minimum, leaving just enough to pay for essentials, and to borrow 80%. There are some more notes on the calculations below.

Here are the numbers:

SYDNEY Median home price: $763,169

Amount Borrowed: $610,535

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,665

Minimum annual salary: $88,000 MELBOURNE Median home price: $568,824

Amount Borrowed: $455,059

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,733

Minimum annual salary: $70,000 BRISBANE Median home price: $461,638

Amount Borrowed: $369,310

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,253

Minimum annual salary: $61,000 ADELAIDE Median home price: $446,153

Amount Borrowed: $356,922

Monthly mortgage payment: $2199

Minimum annual salary: $60,000 CANBERRA Median home price: $588,242

Amount Borrowed: $470,593.6

Monthly mortgage payment: $2840

Minimum annual salary: $72,000 PERTH Median home price: $605,856

Amount Borrowed: $484,684

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,946

Minimum annual salary: $74,000 HOBART Median home price: $326,304

Amount Borrowed: $261,043

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,600

Minimum annual salary: $50,000 DARWIN Median home price: $687,842

Amount Borrowed: $550,273

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,316

Minimum annual salary: $81,000 NEWCASTLE Median home price: $355000

Amount Borrowed: $284,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,700

Minimum annual salary: $51,000 WAGGA WAGGA Median home price: $230,000

Amount Borrowed: $184,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,100

Minimum annual salary: $40,000 WOLLONGONG Median home price: $360,000

Amount Borrowed: $288,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,700

Minimum annual salary: $52,000 CAIRNS Median home price: $205,000

Amount Borrowed: $164,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,000

Minimum annual salary: $38,000 GEELONG Median home price: $298,750

Amount Borrowed: $239,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,400

Minimum annual salary: $46,000 KALGOORLIE/BOULDER Median home price: $237,500

Amount Borrowed: $190,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,100

Minimum annual salary: $41,000 ROEBOURNE Median home price: $621,800

Amount Borrowed: $497,440

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,000

Minimum annual salary: $76,000

(Note: Repayments based on 5.98% interest rate over 30 years. Amount to be borrowed represents 80% of purchase price, the average home price. Assumes a 20% deposit to avoid mortgage insurance. Purchase price is the market price and does not include state stamp duty or other one-off costs such as legal fees. We used the Westpac repayment calculator and the Aussie borrowing power calculator. The calculations assume monthly personal expenses of $1,400 and credit card repayments of $350. Borrowing power very much depends on individual circumstances, the level of current debt, regular expenses, financial history and number of dependents. You should seek independent advice before making financial decisions.)

