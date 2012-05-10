Here's How Much Warren Buffett Has Made Off Of His Investment In Goldman Sachs This Year

Photo: AP

Goldman Sachs’s 10Q is out, and that means we get to take a deep dive into how the firm’s been performing 2012.There are tons of interesting factoids in here, including a section devoted to Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in the bank.



As you probably know, Buffett gave Goldman a $5 billion lifeline back in 2008 in exchange for a 5 year warrant to buy 43.5 million shares of common stock at $115 a share.

In the first quarter of 2011, according to the 10Q, Berkshire Hathaway made $160 million off their stake in Goldman.

Looking at this year’s numbers, though, it’s important to note that Buffett redeemed all of his preferred stock (Series G) in Goldman for $5.50 billion ($110,000 per share), so that 2011 number was going to drop significantly no matter what.

You can see that in the chart below (click to enlarge):

This year, without the preferred stock (which was costing the bank $500 million a year in dividends, according to the NY Post), Buffett still made $35 million.

That could be a reason to cheer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.