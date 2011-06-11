Here's How Much Twitter Is Charging For Promoted Trends

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

$120,000 per day.That’s according to a recent interview with Twitter revenue director Adam Bain in ClickZ. When they launched last year, they cost only $25,000 to $30,000 per day.



Twitter recently started requiring advertisers to spend a minimum of $15,000 per day, based on a media kit that ClickZ found.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Promoted Tweet costs about $100,000.

Also check out: Pictures Of Twitter’s Crappy New neighbourhood In San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.