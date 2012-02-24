Here's How Much The Owners Of Angry Birds Are Actually Worth

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

We finally know who owns how much of Rovio, the developer behind Angry Birds, thanks to a new post on ArcticStartup.Trema Holdings, the holding company of CEO Mikael Hed’s father Kaj Hed, owns a majority of the company (nearly 70 per cent), while investors Accel Partners and Atomico own 10 per cent each.



That suggests Rovio’s valuation at the time of the company’s last $42 million investment in March was around $210 million, according to the report. But its real valuation is probably better assessed from a recent buyout offer from Zynga that it rejected: $2.25 billion.

Using that valuation, here’s a full breakdown of the ownership of the company and what it’s worth:

Kaj Hed / Trema International Holdings BV: 69.7%, or $1.57 billion

Co-founder Niklas Hed: 4.3%, or $96.8 million

CMO Peter Vesterbacka: 3.1%, or $69.8 million

CEO Mikael Hed: 0.6%, or $13.5 million

Employees: 1.3%, or $29.3 million

Accel Partners: 10%, or $225 million

Atomico Invest: 10%, or $225 million

Felicis Ventures: 1%, or $22.5 million

