Here's How Much The National Debt Cost YOU Personally Last Year

Some fresh budget/interest rate data has been posted, so we’re playing around with it.



We already mentioned how the U.S. is actually spending less now on interest payments to service the debt than it was in the ’90s.

Here’s another way of viewing it: Interest payments divided by the population.

Turns out, that the national debt cost every man, woman, and child just over $700 last year.

That’s not nothing, but it’s down nicely from the ’90s, including the amazing years of fiscal soundness under Clinton and Gingrich.

Check it out. The blue line represents our annual surplus or deficit. The red line is interest payments per person again.

In those years, when the blue line was registering surpluses in the ’90s, interest payments per capita was higher.

