Here's How Much The Minimum Wage Would Be Today If The Original Marchers On Washington Got Their Demands

Rob Wile

The full name of the March on Washington, which took place 50 years ago today, was The March On Washington For Jobs and Freedom.

Among the marchers’ demands was a minimum wage of $US2.

Via Think Progress’ Igor Volsky, here’s how they put it:

A national minimum wage act that will give all Americans a decent standard of living. (Government surveys show that anything less than $US2.00 fails to do this.)

March on washington demandsIgor Volsky

How much would that be today?

$15.18. That’s today’s inflation-adjusted equivalent of $US2 back then.

Check it out:

Marchminimumwage2FRED

In case you didn’t know, the federal minimum wage today is $US7.25.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.