Here's How Much The Biggest Celebrities In Hollywood Are Worth

Forbes named Kristen Stewart the highest paid actress of 2012, but her net worth isn’t nearly as much as other stars.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Just because Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart may be Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2012, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth the most in Hollywood. After paychecks, taxes, and expenses, how much money do the stars have left afterwards?



Deutsch LA compiled different celebrities’ net worths in mobile game High Rollaz, allowing users to guess the value of celebrities from Penelope Cruz to Drew Carey, who ranks surprisingly high.

We went through the game and crossed checked amounts with celebritynetworth.com to find out how much the most popular celebrities are worth. You may be shocked by who has more coin in Hollywood.

All figures are estimates taken from celebritynetworth.com

