Here's How Much The Biggest Celebrities In Hollywood Are Worth

Just because Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart may be Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2012, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth the most in Hollywood. After paychecks, taxes, and expenses, how much money do the stars have left afterwards?
Deutsch LA compiled different celebrities’ net worths in mobile game High Rollaz, allowing users to guess the value of celebrities from Penelope Cruz to Drew Carey, who ranks surprisingly high.
We went through the game and crossed checked amounts with celebritynetworth.com to find out how much the most popular celebrities are worth. You may be shocked by who has more coin in Hollywood.
All figures are estimates taken from celebritynetworth.com
While married to Tom Cruise, Holmes' acting career stalled in indie films and box-office duds including 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.'
Now, with new film 'Molly,' and romantic comedy 'Responsible Adults,' the former 'Dawson's Creek' actress is ready to get her acting career back on track.
Sheen voiced a character in hit game 'Mass Effect 3' and was in two recent films:
- 'The Amazing Spider-Man'
- 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World'
The 'Twilight' and 'Snow White and the Huntsman' star was named Forbes' highest-paid actress this year.
However, she that may soon change provided her recent tryst with 'Snow White' director, Rupert Sanders.
In the past year, Penelope Cruz has starred in two films:
- 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'
- 'To Rome With Love'
The actress also posed for PETA's anti-fur campaign, appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar May 2012, and was featured in an ad for Lancôme's Trésor fragrance this past spring.
Cruz is also big in the fashion world owning a clothing store in Madrid, Amarcord, and launching fashion line, Mango with her sister Monica in Japan.
Rihanna is on top right now. In the past year she has dominated both the music and now film scene:
- She collaborated with Coldplay on 'Princess of China'
- Starred in Universal's 'Battleship'
- Has 30 songs on the Hot 100 list of Billboard.com, with 'We Found Love' on the chart for 36 weeks.
- She was titled Esquire's 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in 2011
- came out with album 'Talk That Talk' last year.
- She also made Forbes' list of 'Highest Paid Celebrities Under 30.'
- Rihanna's second fragrance, 'Rebelle' came out in February.
- Has endorsement deals with Vita Coco, being paid a reported $350,000 to be its spokesperson.
- Rihanna also had a deal with Nivea, but was dropped because of her risque party-girl lifestyle.
Now, the singer tops the MTV Video Music Awards nominees with five nods.
Damon, along with friend Ben Affleck, signed a first-look production deal with Warner Bros. in 2010.
Last year, he was in five movies.
- 'The Adjustment Bureau'
- 'Contagion'
- 'Margaret'
- 'Happy Feet Two'
- 'We Bought a Zoo'
The actor made a run in NYC in 'Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway' from October 2011 to January 2012, and was in four films last year:
- 'Real Steel'
- 'Butter'
- 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'
- appearance in 'X-Men: First Class'
This year, he has 'Rise of the Guardians' and 'Les Misérables' due out before the end of the year.
The former sexiest man alive starred in six films since last year:
- 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
- 'Bernie'
- 'Killer Joe'
- The Paperboy'
- 'Mud'
- 'Magic Mike'
McConaughey also appeared on television show 'Eastbound & Down' in a recurring role and has begun work on 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'
Ludacris has had his music featured on 'Glee,' 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,' and 'The Late Show with David Letterman' in the past year.
He also wrote the music for last year's 'Jumping the Broom.'
In 2010, the singer announced on Twitter he's working on his eighth studio album, Ludaversal. The lead single from the album, Jingalin, was released in May.
Last year, Allen directed 'Midnight in Paris' with Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams. This year, he also starred in his film, 'To Rome With Love.'
Baldwin has been busy in the past year.
- hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the sixteenth time September 2011.
- began a podcast, 'Here's the Thing' on WNYC public radio.
- spokesman for Capital One credit cards
- continued his role as Jack Donaghy on '30 Rock'
Later this year, he'll star in 'Rise of the Guardians' alongside Hugh Jackman.
Affleck has two films out this year:
- 'Argo,' which he directed.
- 'To the Wonder'
According to Variety, Warner Bros. is eyeing the actor to direct an upcoming 'Justice League' movie. However, Affleck's team denied he was considering the role.
The comedian also known as Aladdin's genie and 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' returned to voice a penguin in 'Happy Feet Two' and appeared on both 'Wilfred' and 'Louie' last year.
Later this year, Williams will play a priest in 'The Big Wedding' with Robert DeNiro and Amanda Seyfried.
Last March, Williams made his Broadway acting debut in 'Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.'
The veteran actor starred in three low-grossing films last year:
- 'Jack and Jill,' for which he received his third Razzie nod.
- 'The Son of No One'
- 'Wilde Salomé'
'Salomé' was the third film Pacino directed.
The 'Two and a Half' actor has the CBS television show, is a PopChips spokesperson, and starred in 'New Year's Eve' and 'No Strings Attached' last year.
Next, Kutcher will star in the Steve Jobs biopic set for 2013.
The 'Pretty Woman' had three films out in the past year:
- 'Larry Crowne'
- 'Love, Wedding, Marriage'
- 'Mirror, Mirror'
The actress has also served as executive producer of the American Girl doll films.
After leaving 'Larry King Live,' the talk-show host moved to a new home on Hulu with 'Larry King Now.'
Clooney received a Best Actor nomination for his role in last year's 'The Descendants' and appeared in political film 'Ides of March.'
Washington's films out this year include 'Flight' and 'Safe House.'
The actor donated more than $2 million last year to his alma mater, Fordham University, to create a 'Chair in theatre' position and a $250,000 theatre scholarship.
Willis kept busy this year with half a dozen films in theatres:
- 'The Expendables 2'
- 'Fire with Fire'
- 'Looper'
- 'Moonrise Kingdom'
- 'The Cold Light of Day'
- 'Lay the favourite'
The actor is also a co-founder of Planet Hollywood, and is the international face of Belvedere SA's Sobieski Vodka.
Willis will reprise his role of John McClane one more time next year in 'A Good Day to Die Hard.'
The highest-grossing actor of all time, starred in the highest-grossing comic book movie of the summer and helped make a children's parody book famous.
- Became Amazon.com's number one best seller for his reading of 'Go the F--- to Sleep.'
- Starred in billion dollar film, 'The Avengers'
- Last year, he voiced Mace Windu in 'Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars.'
- Will appear in Quentin Tarantino's next film, 'Django Unchained' come December.
With Moore back on the mend after her divorce with Kutcher last year, she had two small films in 2011 and one this year with Miley Cyrus:
- 'Margin Call'
- 'Another Happy Day'
- 'LOL' with Miley Cyrus
Last year, she also started the 'Demi and Ashton Foundation' with her ex-husband to fight the sexual exploitation of children.
The current host of 'The Price Is Right' continued his improv comedy routine with his 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' crew last year on 'Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza.'
De Niro's not slowing down anytime soon with nine films out between this year and last, and another four set up for next year.
Among De Niro's five films this year are:
- 'Red Lights'
- 'Being Flynn'
- 'Freelancers'
- 'Silver Linings Playbook'
- 'The Big Wedding'
Cruise isn't the only one worth $200m in Hollywood.
Smith returned to the big screen this summer with 'Men in Black 3.'
The actor is currently confirmed for 'Men In Black 4,' 'Bad Boys 3,' and 'Hancock 2.' He recently finished filming sci-fi 'After Earth' with son Jaden.
Last year, producer La Mar Edwards said Smith will return to the music scene with a new album.
The actor may have just gone through a divorce, but he was named Forbes' highest-paid actors this year.
It helped that 'Mission Impossible--Ghost Protocol' soared at theatres, becoming Cruise's highest-earning movie to date.
