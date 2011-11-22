This Is How Much Banking With The Big Guys REALLY Costs You

Whether you share an account with relatives across the country or need to access your kid’s checking account in school, some of us have to deal with those big, scary banks.



If you’re taking the plunge, you should know the ins and outs of each bank’s accounts, though they surprisingly don’t vary that much.

Here’s at a look at what you get for who you bank with:

Bank of America: MyAccess Checking

Checking: This requires a $25 deposit to open and there is a $12 monthly fee unless statements are paperless and deposits/withdrawals are done online or by ATM or you maintain a minimum balance of $1,500. The insufficient funds fee is $35.

Debit Card: This service comes with all checking accounts (no additional fees) and out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2 ($5 internationally, but waived at banks in its Global ATM Alliance).

Wells Fargo: Value Checking

Checking: This requires a $100 minimum deposit to open and there is a $5 monthly fee unless monthly direct deposits are made or an average balance of $1,500 is maintained. The insufficient funds fee is $35.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.50 ($5 internationally).

JPMorgan Chase: Chase Total Checking

Checking: This requires a $25 minimum deposit to open and there is a $12 monthly fee unless a direct deposit of at least $500 is made at least once a month or there is a minimum balance of $1,500 or a $5,000 combined daily balance among linked accounts. The insufficient funds fee is $34.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2 ($5 internationally).

Citi: Basic Banking

Checking: These accounts are free to open and there is a $10 monthly fee, but this can be waived with at least one direct deposit or one online bill pay made per month or when a $1,500 combined deposit is maintained between linked accounts. The insufficient funds fee is $34 or $25 if the account is closed within 90 days of opening.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees) and out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.

US Bank: Easy Checking

Checking: This account is $50 to open and there is a $6.95 monthly fee with online statements or $8.95 with paper statements unless direct deposits of at least $500 are made monthly or the user holds an average account balance of $1,500.

Fees are also waived for seniors, students, military personnel and those living in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and New Mexico. The insufficient funds fee is $0 for purchases less than $10. For purchases over $10, it goes up to $33.

If the account is closed within 180 days, users will incur a $25 fee. If the account is inactive after 13 months, users will incur a $5 monthly fee.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.50.

PNC: Free Checking

Checking: These accounts cost $25 to open and have no monthly fee. The insufficient funds fee is $25 for the first time in a year and then $36 after. There is a $25 fee for closing the account 180 days after opening.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.50 ($5 internationally).

TD Bank: TD Simple

Checking: This costs $0 to open, but there is a $2.99 monthly fee with online statements or a $3.99 monthly fee with paper statements. Insufficient funds cost $35 per transaction for overdrafts that are more than $5.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.

Capital One: Checking Account



Checking: These accounts cost $50 to open, with a $8.95 monthly fee unless a $300 minimum daily balance or monthly direct deposit of at least $250 is maintained.

Debit Card: This service is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees).

SunTrust: Everyday Checking

Checking: This costs $100 to open, with a $7 monthly fee unless a minimum balance of $500 or direct deposit is made. The insufficient funds fee is $25 for the first transaction then $36 if the user overdraws more than $5.

There is a $25 fee if the account closed within six months of opening, and in Florida there’s a $15 monthly inactivity fee.

Debit Card: This carries a $5 monthly fee for unlimited debit card usage. Out-of-network withdrawal is $2 ($5 internationally).

BB&T: Bright Banking

Checking: This account costs $50 to open, with a $10 monthly fee ($12 in Kentucky and Indiana) unless a $100 monthly direct deposit is made or a $2,000 minimum balance ($7,500 in Kentucky and Indiana) is maintained or a mortgage with BB&T OR $6,000 combined deposit and loan balances. The insufficient funds fee is $35 for overdrafts over $5.

There is a $25 fee if the account is closed within three months of opening and a $7.50 monthly inactivity fee after a year.

Debit Card: This is included with all checking accounts (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal is $2.50 ($5 internationally).

HSBC: Basic Banking

Checking: This costs $0 to open, with a $3 monthly fee. Users can write up to eight checks or withdrawal slips monthly for free; after that they are 35 cents each. The insufficient funds fee is $35.

There is a $25 fee if account closed within half a year of opening.

Debit Card: This service is included (no additional fees). Out-of-network ATM withdrawal $2.50

