Here's how much some of America's biggest restaurant chains made this quarter

Thomson Reuters A woman carries coffee out of a Starbucks store in the Manhattan borough of New York

On Monday, we rounded up the quarterly earnings from Wall Street’s biggest firms, and on Wednesday we did the same for Silicon Valley.

For our third instalment this earnings earnings season we’re taking a look at how some of the world’s biggest restaurant chains fared.

The companies on this list are all publicly-traded global fast-food chains based in the United States. This quarter, they have reported revenues ranging from $US211 million to $US6.5 billion.

Some firms crushed expectations and others missed them, but each of these companies brought in millions (or even billions) of dollars of profits in this year.

Scroll through to check out how much your favourite chain restaurant (or coffee shop) made.

