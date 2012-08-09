Here's What Russell Simmons Lets His Daughters Spend On Back-To-School Shopping

Russell Simmons with daughters Aoki and Ming Lee.

Photo: Getty

Russell Simmons may be worth an estimated $325 million, but that doesn’t mean his two daughters have unlimited spending power.On a recent back-to-school shopping spree at J.Crew in East Hampton, the music and Phat Farm clothing mogul treated his daughters to some new threads.



But Ming Lee, 12, and Aoki Lee, 9, were each given a budget … $750, a source told the New York Post.

At around $40 for a girls shirt at the preppy retailer, that’s roughly 19 brightly-coloured, striped, graphic long-sleeved shirts each.

After dad gave the go-ahead, the girls then went and grabbed items as Simmons sat in a comfy chair and talked on his mobile phone, according to the Post source.

Simmons confirmed the report to Page Six, saying “School shopping can get expensive.”

