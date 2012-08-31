Look How Much Romney Spends On Twitter Ads Every Day

Photo: Getty

President Obama might be all over Reddit, but Republican hopeful Mitt Romney is going after the Twitterverse as the first presidential candidate to buy a pricey “Promoted Trend” on Twitter.Costing a whopping $120,000 a day—up from $25-30K in April 2010—promoted trends are just like normal trending topics on Twitter, “The only real difference is that a Promoted Trend is purchased by an advertiser and clearly marked as being promoted,” the microblog platform explains. (Basically, normal trending topics are hashtags that are actually trending, while promoted trends are hashtags that advertisers say are trending).



“It’s an opportunity for us to be the first Presidential campaign to use a Promoted Trend,” Zac Moffatt, digital director for the Romney campaign, told ClickZ, calling it a “significant investment in resources.” Although Moffatt said that the campaign wasn’t spending the $120K price tag, he didn’t reveal how much the campaign spent.

According to Adweek, “Peter Greenberger, Twitter’s Washington ad sales lead, earlier today hinted that political marketers may also run the pricey social ad during the Democratic National Convention next week.”

Previously, promoted trends have been dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, fast food giants, electronic companies, and car makers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.