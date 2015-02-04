Here's how much Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is actually worth

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

One billion pounds.

Or at least that’s what his buyout clause is valued at, according the Portuguese footballer’s agent Jorge Mendes.

In an interview with BBC Sport Mendes afforded the 29-year-old star a soaring appraisal.

“Cristano Ronaldo? One billion. His buyout clause one billion, so it is one billion,” he said.

Mendes said the Real Madrid forward was “the best player ever” and “if, for any reason, the club decide to sell him tomorrow for £300 million, someone will pay.”

“You can’t compare him with anybody else,” he added.

In 2009 Real Madrid paid a record-breaking £80 million for the Portuguese national captain, who last month was voted world’s best player for the third time in his career.

When asked if he thought Ronaldo would ever leave his Spanish team, Mendes was quick to shut down any speculation, “He will not leave Real Madrid,” he said.

Ronaldo’s net worth is valued at around AU$320 million and he receives an annual salary of about AU$57 million, according to financial analysis website Celebrity Net Worth.

