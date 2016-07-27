Here's how much politicians received from taxpayers for the election

Governor-General Peter Cosgrove steps out of the photo line up of the new government’s ministry. Stefan Postles/Getty Images

The Australian Electoral Commission has made the first payment of election funding to political parties and candidates for the 2016 federal election.

The total is $60,466,642.44 spread across 24 parties and 24 independent candidates.

The Liberal Party got the most – $23.4 million, followed by the ALP with more than $22.3 million and the Greens with $6.3 million.

The Nationals received $3.158 million.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party was fifth at $1.62 million.

The Nick Xenophon Team got $1.18 million and Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party $544,420

A candidate must get at least 4% of the formal first preference vote to get public funding.

At the 2016 federal election, each first preference vote was worth 262.784 cents.

This first round of payments is based on the progressive vote count. A second and final round of payments will be made once vote counting is finalised.

Here’s a full list of parties and their funding:

And the independents:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.