Here's How Much Of Nine The Hedge Funds Will Keep When It Lists

The market is getting ready for Nine’s IPO, which will be the biggest listing in recent memory.
The Fin has a report on how much the media company’s hedge fund owners will keep when it floats, which has been a point of speculation in recent weeks.
Oaktree is going to keep 60% of its 28% stake in the business.
Apollo Global Management will hold on to all of its 26% stake.
Smaller shareholders — who own 46% of the business — will sell down around half of their holding.
Nine’s going to issue $275 million worth of new shares.
All this will leave the hedge funds with a diluted 35% control.
