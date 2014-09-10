Here's How Much More You Can Expect To Pay For The iPhone 6 In Australia

As usual with what follows all tech gadget launch events – Apple or otherwise – there’s a lot of headscratching once the Australian pricing is announced.

US iPhone fans were presented this morning with an incredible entry point price for both the new iPhones – $US199 and $US299 for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus respectively, on a two-year contract.

That’s for the basic model (and you’ll probably be handing over another $50 for a case). In Australia, that entry point price soars to – wait for it – $869 and $999 when it lobs on September 19. But keep in mind Apple didn’t release a contract-free price in the US, and you can obviously expect to pay less for a networked phone here too.

There’s no 32GB models, so the 4.7″ iPhone 6 will set you back as follows:

16GB – $869

64GB – $999

128GB – $1129

Or, if you prefer to look at it in terms of storage value, that’s $54, $15 and $8.80 per GB respectively.

For the 5.5″ iPhone 6 Plus:

16GB – $999 ($62 per GB)

64GB – $1129 ($17)

128GB – $1249 ($9.75)

