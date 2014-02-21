Here's How Much You Need To Earn If You Want To Buy A Home In Australia's 20 Richest Suburbs

Buying a house in Australia is expensive – even more so if you’ve got your heart set on living among the nation’s elite.

Business Insider Australia looked at median house prices in suburbs with the highest-paid residents, according to tax data.

Based on lending calculators from Westpac and Aussie Home Loans, here’s what you’d need to earn to buy one (see below for methodology):

Methodology: Calculations are based on 5.98% interest rate over 30 years, on 80% of the median house price in that postcode. This assumes a 20% deposit to avoid mortgage insurance.

Median house prices are taken from the Australian Property Monitors’ Home Price Guide and do not include stamp duty or other one-off costs such as legal fees.

We used the Westpac repayment calculator and the Aussie borrowing power calculator; the latter assumes monthly personal expenses of $1,410 and credit card repayments of $350, based on the average expenditure of a single homebuyer with no dependents.

Note that the minimum annual salary calculated here is much higher than the average taxable income reported in 2010-11, implying that many houses are supported by more than one income, and many homebuyers don’t tend to buy the most expensive home they can afford. These median house prices also don’t account for units, which tend to be cheaper.

Borrowing power very much depends on individual circumstances, the level of current debt, regular expenses, financial history and number of dependents. You should seek independent advice before making financial decisions.

