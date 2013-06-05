How Much Money The Average Apple Employee Is Paid

Apple plans to build a new “spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino, California.



As part of the process to gain formal approval, the company commissioned a big economic impact study (.pdf). The study tosses out all sorts of facts and figures about why Apple is good for Cupertino and the surrounding areas.

One fun little figure from the report is how much the average corporate Apple employee makes.

Apple says it had 2,112 employees living in Cupertino and Sunnyvale. It paid those employees $262 million. Therefore, on average, a corporate Apple employee is making $124,053. (Its retail employees are paid less.)

That’s good money, but it’s chump change compared to, say, Goldman Sachs. Just last month, Bloomberg Businessweek noted that Goldman paid its employees $135,594 on average for the first three months of the year.

Also, remember we’re talking about the average Apple employee. There are some outliers. CEO Tim Cook, for instance, got $4.2 million in compensation last year.

