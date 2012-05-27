Here's How Much Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Wedding Dress Cost

The New York Times has a big profile of Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg’s new bride, and long-time girlfriend.



It’s well worth a read, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend.

If you just want the highlights, here you go:

Her wedding dress cost $4,700 and it was from a boutique dress maker Claire Pettibone. Pettibone said of the dress, “It’s not our top seller … But it’s respectable.” A third party bought the dress for Chan.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong played at their wedding.

Chan is 27, and just graduated from University of California, San Francisco, and she wants to be a pediatrician.

She doesn’t talk to the media, and prefers to be private.

Her friends are in the tech scene. The Times reports “In Palo Alto, Ms. Chan is close to a handful of friends, including Jessica Vascellaro, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and her fiancé, Sam Lessin, a Facebook product manager; Jessica and Aaron Sittig, senior Facebook employees (Mr. Zuckerberg was best man at their Palm Springs, Calif., wedding); and Brittany Morin, who is married to Dave Morin, an early Facebook employee who left to become a founder of Path, a photo-sharing site.”

She was Valedictorian at her high school.

She and Zuckerberg broke up for a little while when Zuckerberg moved out to California to start Facebook. When they got back together, she negotiated some terms of the relationship: He had to spend 100 minutes of private time with her per week, they had to take vacations out of the country for two weeks at a time each year, and he had to consider getting married to her.

Zuckerberg was hesitant about getting married because he thought it would hurt Facebook’s youthful image, says the NYT.

Chan isn’t keen on spending Zuckerberg’s money. One time she was shopping with his sister and saw a pair of $600 shoes she liked. She didn’t buy them. Zuckerberg’s sister said, You can afford them. She said, “It’s not my money” to spend.

There’s more details at the New York Times >

