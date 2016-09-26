Here's how much junk food the average Australian eats every week

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The CSIRO, Australia’s peak science body, has just released its 2016 Healthy Diet Score report, a snapshot of the nation’s eating habits.

The survey canvassed the dietary habits of more than 86,500 adults across the country over 12 months and found that junk food is a problem.

Australians exceed the maximum recommendations for discretionary foods — alcohol, chocolate, confectionary, cakes and biscuits, and sugar sweetened beverages.

Men eat more junk food than women. And construction workers eat significantly more high salt and high fat foods than other occupations.

“Discretionary foods are not a necessary part of a healthy dietary pattern,” says the CSIRO.

“These foods are high in saturated fat, sugar, and/or salt, and are usually high in energy and low in essential nutrients.”

On average, Australians consume 2.7 serves of discretionary foods each day, or about 19 serves per week. This exceeds the average maximum recommendation of 0-2.5 serves per day.

Here’s what the average Australian male eats in junk each week:

Men

Source: CSIRO

And the weekly serves of discretionary foods for the average Australian female:

Women

Source: CSIRO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.