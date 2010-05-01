Here's How Much It'll Cost To Use Your iPad 3G Overseas

Apple’s iPad will go on sale overseas in late May.



How much will it cost to use an iPad 3G overseas via AT&T’s international roaming?

According to our iPad 3G, there are four international roaming plans available:

20 MB of data for 30 days for $24.99

50 MB of data for 30 days for $59.99

100 MB of data for 30 days for $119.99

200 MB of data for 30 days for $199.99

So, hilariously expensive. But worth it for many people. It’ll work in almost 80 countries, including all the major ones we immediately thought of.

Note that you can buy the international plan before you leave and program it to start at a date in the future.

