Here's How Much It Would Cost To Put Cops In Every School In America

NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre made the serious suggestion that instead of pursuing gun control on a national scale Congress should instead pay for police officers to patrol every school in the United States.That is a somewhat expensive proposal, as we’ll soon see.



The median annual pay for a police officer in 2010 was $55,010, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.

There were 98,817 public schools during the 2009-2010 school year, according to the National centre for Education Statistics

If you were to install one full-time cop at each and every school in the United States, it would cost more than $5.4 billion.

It’s not clear if the NRA wants just one, or more.

Here’s how much it would cost to pay for a certain number of cops in every school in the United States:

It may be somewhat difficult to convince Congress to spend several billion dollars to carry out this proposal instead of the comparably cheaper alternative of gun control.

