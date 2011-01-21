Here's How Much It Will Cost You To Read The NYT Online Once Their Paywall Goes Up

Less than 20 dollars a month.



That’s according to a source inside the company that Bloomberg spoke with.

The price has intentionally set below the $19.99 that customers pay for a New York Times subscription on Amazon.com Inc.’s Kindle reader, reports Bloomberg.

By comparison home delivery (in Manhattan) of the print version Monday through Friday will cost you $11.70 a week.

What do you think? Will you pay?

