Here's How Much It Pays To Be The Academy's Top Exec Responsible For Passing Out Oscars

Valerie Macon/Getty AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson earns around $US522,183 annually.

Dawn Hudson was

named CEOof the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2011 thanks to her

love of film and past jobas

as executive director of Film Independent, a non-profit devoted to fostering independent filmmaking.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is, of course, the group responsible for choosing Oscar winners.

So what does it pay to have that much power in Hollywood?

Hudson, the top executive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, made $US522,183 in base salary in 2011,

according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the nonprofit Oscars organisation’s annual form 990 tax filing made public on Monday, Hudson earned $US304,607 for the last seven months of 2011, so THR figures, “Based on that figure, her salary for the other five months would be $US217,576, which provides the total figure.”

It’s a hefty annual salary, but not quite as much as her predecessor.

In 2011, the salary of Ric Robertson, who resigned in September as the Academy’s COO, was $US422,572, according to the filing as reported by THR.

Hudson’s salary in 2012 was not revealed and the Academy declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.