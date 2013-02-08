Here's How Much It Costs To Buy An Ad In The Oscars This Year [THE BRIEF]

Jennifer Lawrence

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:The Oscars are sold out and spots fetched up to $1.85 million for a 30-second unit, Adweek says. The awards show, which is often referred to among advertisers as the Super Bowl for Women, will be broadcast on ABC Feb. 24. Last year, 40 million people watched the show.



AOL has admitted that its Advertising.com Group, was a confusing array of services and has renamed the entire unit AOL Networks in order to “help all stakeholders better understand the rich stack of assets and robust technology it brings together for its nearly 20,000 publishers and 4,000 advertiser and agency clients.”

Episodes of Downton Abbey Season 3 were streamed 2.7 million times in January, and the show makes up nearly half of all streaming content viewed on PBS.org, Adweek reports. Sponsors Ralph Lauren and Viking River Cruises couldn’t be happier.

BBDO New York has laid off 3 per cent of its staff across departments following the loss of its Bank of America account last year, AgencySpy reports.

Doner has laid off “less than 3% of its employees,” a spokesperson tells AgencySpy.

Disappointing ratings for Fox TV shows such as “American Idol” and “X Factor led News Corp to cut its profit forecasts for the year. The stock dropped 3.2 per cent on the news.

Old Navy named Ivan Wicksteed, its new global chief marketing officer. He was the chief marketer for Cole Haan. The brand had been without a CMO since summer 2011, according to Ad Age.

One day after Publicis Groupe merged Digitas and LBi into a single agency, client Volvo is already complaining to Ad Age that its account at LBi is now in conflict with Digitas’ GM work.



Rokkan has opened offices in Chicago and Los Angeles. It has also named Brian Carley its executive creative director in New York. Carley was previously an SVP/executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi. Prior to Saatchi, Carley spent two years as a creative director at Rokkan and held the same position at JWT.

Peter Kim has rejoined Dachis Group as chief solutions architect. He left Dachis in September 2012 to join R/GA as as VP/ managing director of business transformation. Previously, Kim was chief strategy officer at Dachis.

Jackie Cooper, a 10-year veteran of Edelman PR will be named global chair/creative strategy. She is the co-founder of JCPR, and is based in London.

