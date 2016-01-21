Here's how much interns make at top consulting firms

Landing a management consultant position at a top firm right out of college can result in a salary package topping $100,000 for the best employees — and more than $200,000 for recent MBAs.
But the first step toward securing such a coveted job is acing the internship. And at many prestigious consulting firms, interns are well compensated from the get-go — especially if they’re working on their MBAs.
Management Consulted, a company that helps candidates land consulting jobs, compiled data on some of the top-paying firms for interns. To determine these figures, it culled through information from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.
With typical internships lasting 10 weeks or more, Management Consulted found that undergraduates can expect to make in excess of $1,000 per week. Meanwhile interns working on their MBAs often command more than twice that amount.
Compensation for consulting interns
A.T. Kearney
Undergraduate: $11,000
MBA: $11,500/month
Undergraduate: $12,500
MBA: $27,000
Undergraduate: $13,500
MBA: $28,000
Undergraduate: $31/hour; $47.50/hour for overtime
MBA: $28,450 + 2nd year MBA tuition reimbursement (up to $50,000)
Undergraduate: $11,000 + bonus
MBA: $11,250/month + $5,000 signing bonus
Undergraduate: $11,000/month
MBA: $2,600/week + up to $4,000 performance bonus
Undergraduate: $12,500/month
MBA: $29,500
PwC
Undergraduate: $33.50/hour, $50.25/hour for overtime
MBA: $11,250/month
ZS Associates
Undergraduate: $11,000
MBA: $11,000/month + $5,000 signing bonus
