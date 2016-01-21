Here's how much interns make at top consulting firms

Landing a management consultant position at a top firm right out of college can result in a salary package topping $100,000 for the best employees — and more than $200,000 for recent MBAs.

But the first step toward securing such a coveted job is acing the internship. And at many prestigious consulting firms, interns are well compensated from the get-go — especially if they’re working on their MBAs.

Management Consulted, a company that helps candidates land consulting jobs, compiled data on some of the top-paying firms for interns. To determine these figures, it culled through information from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.

With typical internships lasting 10 weeks or more, Management Consulted found that undergraduates can expect to make in excess of $1,000 per week. Meanwhile interns working on their MBAs often command more than twice that amount.

Compensation for consulting interns

Undergraduate: $11,000

MBA: $11,500/month

Bain & Company



Undergraduate: $12,500

MBA: $27,000

Boston Consulting Group



Undergraduate: $13,500

MBA: $28,000

Deloitte



Undergraduate: $31/hour; $47.50/hour for overtime

MBA: $28,450 + 2nd year MBA tuition reimbursement (up to $50,000)

IMS Consulting Group



Undergraduate: $11,000 + bonus

MBA: $11,250/month + $5,000 signing bonus

L.E.K.



Undergraduate: $11,000/month

MBA: $2,600/week + up to $4,000 performance bonus

McKinsey & Company



Undergraduate: $12,500/month

MBA: $29,500

Undergraduate: $33.50/hour, $50.25/hour for overtime

MBA: $11,250/month

Undergraduate: $11,000

MBA: $11,000/month + $5,000 signing bonus

NOW WATCH: What to do with your hands during a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.