Here's how much interns make at top consulting firms

Alex Morrell
Bain & Company lobby from facebook pageBain & Company/Facebook

Landing a management consultant position at a top firm right out of college can result in a salary package topping $100,000 for the best employees — and more than $200,000 for recent MBAs.

But the first step toward securing such a coveted job is acing the internship. And at many prestigious consulting firms, interns are well compensated from the get-go — especially if they’re working on their MBAs.

Management Consulted, a company that helps candidates land consulting jobs, compiled data on some of the top-paying firms for interns. To determine these figures, it culled through information from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.

With typical internships lasting 10 weeks or more, Management Consulted found that undergraduates can expect to make in excess of $1,000 per week. Meanwhile interns working on their MBAs often command more than twice that amount.

Compensation for consulting interns

A.T. Kearney

Undergraduate: $11,000

MBA: $11,500/month

Bain & Company

Undergraduate: $12,500

MBA: $27,000

Boston Consulting Group

Undergraduate: $13,500

MBA: $28,000

Deloitte

Undergraduate: $31/hour; $47.50/hour for overtime

MBA: $28,450 + 2nd year MBA tuition reimbursement (up to $50,000)

IMS Consulting Group

Undergraduate: $11,000 + bonus

MBA: $11,250/month + $5,000 signing bonus

L.E.K.

Undergraduate: $11,000/month

MBA: $2,600/week + up to $4,000 performance bonus

McKinsey & Company

Undergraduate: $12,500/month

MBA: $29,500


PwC

Undergraduate: $33.50/hour, $50.25/hour for overtime

MBA: $11,250/month

ZS Associates

Undergraduate: $11,000

MBA: $11,000/month + $5,000 signing bonus

