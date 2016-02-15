Here's how much data Australians downloaded on Telstra's 'free data' Sunday

Telstra customers downloaded the equivalent of 5.1 million Game of Thrones episodes. Source: Game of Thrones

Australians downloaded the equivalent of one copy of Kanye West’s new album each on Sunday as part of Telstra’s “free data” day to make up for an accidental mobile outage last week.

The telco’s group managing director of networks, Mike Wright, says Telstra saw a spike in traffic the minute the clock ticked past midnight on Saturday night and by 8am on Sunday, traffic levels reached the usual weekday peak and then continued to climb.

Telstra offered free mobile data to its customers after an Australia-wide network outage at noon last Tuesday that lasted for around three hours. It subsequently emerged that “human error” caused the problem when an engineer failed to follow correct procedure while dealing with a malfunction and a key network component was accidentally switched off.

It seems Telstra’s customers were keen to make use of the data smorgasbord, and traffic doubled from a normal Sunday.

Wright says that the high demand meant some customers had slower than normal data speeds on 4G services, but overall the network performed well.

All up customers downloaded 1,841 terabytes of data in 24 hours.

Wright says that’s the equivalent of around 2.3 million movies, or 5.1 million episodes of Game of Thrones, or 23 million copies of Kanye’s The Life of Pablo album.

