Taylor Swift's boyfriend is the highest-paid DJ in the world -- here's what he makes

Michael Kovac/Getty Harris has been the highest-paid DJ for three years in a row, according to Forbes.

Calvin Harris has had a big year.

This spring he started dating pop star Taylor Swift, and for the third year in a row he’s been ranked No. 1 among the world’s top 10 highest-paid DJs, according to Forbes.

DJ salaries featured on the Forbes list are based on musical earnings and endorsements over the past 12 months.

Harris’ tally is a staggering $US66 million, which is actually the same figure as last year.

He beat the second highest-paid DJ, David Guetta, whose salary totaled $US37 million, by over $US25 million.

Back in 2013, Harris raked in a reported $US46 million, so for the past two years he’s maintained his $US20 million leap.

The 31-year-old Scottish DJ dropped his chart-topping LP, “Motion,” last October and is the new face of Emporio Armani.



“The rise of dance music has been astronomical … I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Harris said in his interview with Forbes.

Harris also beat Tiësto, whose $US36 million income earned him third place.

As a duo, Swift and Harris have replaced Jay Z and Beyonce as music’s highest-earning couple this year. Together they bring in a total of $US146 million, compared to Jay Z and Beyonce’s $US110.5 million.

