Here's how much extra buyers are willing to pay to have 'penthouse' in their address

We all know that New York City’s real estate prices are staggering. The average rent for a studio apartment in Manhattan recently hit a record high — and the city’s most expensive penthouse recently sold for a record-breaking $US100 million.

Despite sky-high prices, there are still people willing to pay top dollar for that “PH” elevator button.

But how much more are they actually paying?

CityRealty analysed the prices of high-rise Manhattan condominium buildings and created this graphic that looks at the average price differences between penthouses and apartments on lower floors. Turns out, the average buyer is paying 75% more for the penthouse than the apartment directly below.

Check out the full graphic below.

