Here's How Much Australians Should Expect To Be Paid In Every Finance Job This Year

Photo: Getty Images

Increased stability across global markets should see hiring activity in the finance sector pick up over the next 12 months, recruitment firm Michael Page says.

“As businesses grow more confident, so too will workers, which will lead to a more competitive hiring market,” the company said.

Releasing its 2014/15 Salary and Employment Forecast, Michael Page has surveyed 2,200 employers across Australia to predict hiring intentions and spot trends in the job market.

The report found a need to improve business operations is behind the up-tick of hiring in finance and demand for strategic finance roles, including project management and business finance analysis is on the rise.

NSW is currently experiencing the highest levels of recruitment activity for finance professionals, but this is probably due to most of the major finance companies and institutions having their offices in Sydney. However, the competitive NSW job market is driving up salaries slightly, the company said.

“Professionals with project management or niche systems implementation skills will be able to command above-average salary increases over the next 12 months, due to a predicted skills shortage in these areas,” the report said.

Here’s what you can expect to be paid in finance jobs, depending on where you’re based. And if your pay packet is hitting below the mark, it never hurts to ask.

