Here's How Much Australians Should Expect To Be Paid In Every Digital Job This Year

Recruiting activity for digital types last financial year in Australia was fierce, hiring firm Michael Page says.

Releasing its 2014/15 Salary and Employment Forecast, Michael Page said hiring activity and competition in the digital sector was strong across the financial services, media, travel and retail industries. (The full report is here).

The company surveyed 2,200 employers across Australia to figure out hiring intentions and spot trends in the job market.

It found as businesses boosted online offerings, demand for digital professionals continued to climb.

“Demand for digital talent spans multiple industries, as businesses continue to recognise the need for online representation as a lead-generation and marketing channel,” Michael Page said.

“Executive level recruitment is expected to grow stronger over the coming 12 months as companies require strategic professionals to develop growing teams.”

The report expects over the next 12 months digital professionals with mid-level experience will be in the highest demand. But if you’re highly skilled in areas including UX (user experience) or analytics, you could be able to command a substantial salary increase in the year ahead.

The tables below break down salary forecasts for the next 12 months in the digital sector, based on years of experience and the state the role is based in. The numbers reflect an annual basic salary and include 9.5% superannuation.

So you have one of these titles tacked onto the end of your name, here’s what you can expect to be paid in the year ahead. And if you’re well below the range, remember: Those who don’t ask, hardly ever receive.

