Here's How Much Apple's Top Execs Made Last Year

We’re learning just how much Apple’s top executives get paid, thanks to a recent filing.

Unsurprisingly, upper management gets paid a lot.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tim Cook, CEO

Cook made $US9,222,638 in 2014, more than double what he pulled in the year before. None of Cook’s stock vested this year, but in 2011 he was awarded about $US376 million in restricted stock units that will turn into shares he can sell over the next decade.

Luca Maestri, SVP and CFO





Luca Maestri joined Apple in 2013 and was promoted to CFO last year. He made over $US14 million in 2014. His pay from 2012 and 2013 is omitted because he wasn’t an executive officer then.

Peter Oppenheimer, Former CFO

Peter Oppenheimer was Apple’s CFO before announcing he would retire last March. Luca Maestri assumed Oppenheimer’s role last year. Oppenheimer made $US4.5 million last year, a paltry sum compared to the nearly $US68.6 million he pulled in in 2012.

Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Retail and Online stores

Angela Ahrendts made $US73.3 million in 2014, most of it in Apple stock. Apple said Ahrendts’ stock package was based on her high salary and unvested equity at Burberry, where she was CEO before coming to Apple last May. Her pay from 2012 and 2013 is omitted because she wasn’t working for Apple yet.

Eddy Cue, SVP of Internet Software and Services

Eddy Cue pulled in a neat $US24.4 million in 2014, most of it from a $US20 million stock award. Cue didn’t have any stock awards in 2013 but was given $US50 million in Apple shares in 2012.

Jeff Williams, SVP of Operations

Jeff Williams is Tim Cook’s right-hand man at Apple. Williams also recieved a $US20 million stock award last year, bringing his total pay to around $US24.4 million.

Here’s the full breakdown of Apple’s executive compensation:

