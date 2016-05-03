Here's how many times Scott Morrison's budget speech used the catchphrase 'jobs and growth'

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Scott Morrison said a lot of thing during the unveiling of the 2016 budget but there was one particular phrase that stood out.

Jobs and growth.

Here are just a few examples of the 13 times Morrison said “jobs and growth” in his speech:

“First, by sticking to our plan for jobs and growth.”

“This Budget is a practical, targeted and responsible economic plan that meets these challenges by clearing the way for jobs and growth, in a stronger, more diversified new economy.”

“Such policies are not a plan for jobs and growth, they simply put our successful economic transition at risk.”

“Tonight, we announce a ten year enterprise tax plan to support jobs and growth.”

“Small and medium businesses are driving jobs growth in Australia and must continue to do so.”

“We do not consider that taxing these Australians more on their investments, including increasing their capital gains tax, and undermining the value of their own home and investments is a plan for jobs and growth.”

You get the idea.

All up, the phrase was used 13 times in his speech.

Since his speech, many have taken to Twitter to point out Morrison’s catchphrase of the evening.

If I'd drank a shot every time I heard Scott Morrison utter the phrase "jobs and growth" today I would've been drunk before lunch. #auspol — Garret Jackson (@garret_jackson) May 3, 2016

Tonight we announce our plan for jobs and growth. To support jobs and growth, you need jobs and growth. That's why jobs and growth #auspol — Michael Hiscox (@MJRHiscox) May 3, 2016

I counted 24 "jobs and growth" logos on the signs during the budget press conference. It's the new flag. — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) May 3, 2016

@Trixie_Boo I think someone may have mentioned something about jobs and growth — ralph johnston (@ralphjohnston7) May 3, 2016

Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. #jobsAndGrowth — Piers Williams (@MrPiers) May 3, 2016

is 'jobs and growth' the new political slogan for the election ? i must say 'stop the boats' is a hard one to follow — hugh (@cheesymacs) May 3, 2016

LNPs dance to cheap slogans: Stop the boats. Continuity and change. Jobs and growth. #jobsandgrowth #auspol #Budget2016 — Karen Stewart (@KazzaRBazza) May 3, 2016

Scomo is the Iago of the LNP JOBS AND GROWTH JOBS AND GROWTH AAARKK #abcnews24 pic.twitter.com/t3AUcRbArN — Peter Newton (@twoeoz) May 3, 2016

If anyone is doing the "jobs and growth" drinking game I would love to hear your story #Budget2016 #auspol — Kevin Morton (@ratholol) May 3, 2016

Well "jobs and growth" has already been said so much that the phrase has lost all meaning #budget2016 — Josh Holloway (@jmrhadl) May 3, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.