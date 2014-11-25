Here's How Many Eager Students Applied Early This Year To Get Into The Ivy League

Thousands of high school seniors will find out next month if they’re headed to an Ivy League college, as the schools announce their early acceptances for the Class of 2019.

Early applications bind students to attend if they get in, with the exception of those who apply to Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. Those three schools have “early action” applications that notify students of their acceptance early but give them until May 1 to decide.

The most interesting numbers for Ivy League early applications were at Dartmouth, where early decision applications rose 10.3% this year, with 1,856 vying for a spot in the Class of 2019 — the most ever. Last year, the school recieved 1,682 early decision applications.

The University of Pennsylvania also recorded an all-time high, with 5,390 early decision application for the Class of 2019, a 4.8% rise from last year’s 5,141.

Princeton University, Yale University, and Brown University all saw slight dips in their early application numbers from last year.

Princeton declined to release an exact number, telling student newspaper The Daily Princeton they recieved approximately 3,830 early action applications for the Class of 2019, down less than 1% from last year’s 3,854. Princeton’s dean of admission told the newspaper that some applications may have been mislabeled and are still being counted.

Yale recieved 4,693 early action applications this year, a 1.2% drop from last year’s 4,750.

Brown had the largest drop of any Ivy — down 2.4% — although it still recorded its second-highest number of early decision applications ever, with 3,016. Last year, Brown recieved 3,088 early decision applications.

A Cornell University spokesperson told Business Insider that the school does not release early application numbers to the media. Last year, Cornell recieved 4,775 early decision applications for the Class of 2018.

Spokespeople at Harvard University and Columbia University confirmed that their school’s early application numbers would not be released until next month. Last year, Harvard recieved 4,692 early action applications and Columbia recieved 3,296 early decision applications.

Check out the number of early applications to each Ivy League school this year below, plus the per cent change from last year:

Brown University — 3,016, down 2.4%

Columbia University — N/A

Cornell University — N/A

Dartmouth College — 1,856, up 10.3%

Harvard University — N/A

University of Pennsylvania — 5,390, up 4.8%

Princeton University — 3,830, down <1%

Yale University — 4,693, down 1.2%

