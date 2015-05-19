Here's how many people Qantas has sacked so far, in one slide

Qantas’s return to profitability has confounded the critics – and there are many – of the airline’s management. With the cost reductions, operational improvements and a big helping hand from falling fuel prices, the share price has tripled since the announcement of the transformation program, crossing $3 back in March for the first time in six years.

This slide is from a recent investor presentation and shows the progress on the Qantas plan to reduce the airline’s workforce by 5000 people over three years.

