Here's How Many IPhones Analysts Think Apple Sold Last Quarter

Apple reports earnings next Tuesday, January 27.

This report promises to be an exciting one. It will be for Apple’s holiday quarter in 2014. It should be Apple’s biggest ever.

BI Intelligence charted out what analysts are expecting, in terms of iPhone sales, based on data compiled by Philip Elmer-DeWitt at Fortune.

Analysts are looking for 66 million iPhones sold. You can see that this will be the biggest quarter for the iPhone ever, by quite a bit.

That would also give Apple 30% year-over-year growth, its highest growth rate since the holiday quarter of 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.