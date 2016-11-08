Only 12% of Brits would vote for Donald Trump

A poll suggests that Donald Trump is far less popular overseas than he in the US.

According to research from Opinium, only 12% of Britons would vote for the Republican presidential candidate if they could take part in this week’s American election.

Trump’s reputation has struggled in Britain as allegations of racism, sexism, and sexual assault have plagued his campaign.

In contrast, Hillary Clinton has a much broader base of support in Britain, with 49% of 2,001 people questioned saying they would vote for the Democratic candidate. Some 32% said they wouldn’t vote for either.

The results are a lot kinder to Clinton than those coming out in the US. The two latest US polls have shown her with just a four-point lead over her Republican rival just hours after she was cleared for a second time by the FBI following an investigation into her emails.

Donald Trump would fare better in Britain if only UKIP members were taking part in the election. The party’s supporters were the only ones to put him ahead of his rival, with 43% saying they would back the billionaire. This may have something to do with the fact that former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has campaigned for Trump.

Trump also was more popular among men, who are twice as likely to support him, than women.



Opinium also asked British respondents to name the words they most commonly associate with both candidates. “Dangerous” and “hate” were the words that most people associated with Donald Trump, while Hillary Clinton brought to mind “intelligence” and “maturity.”

