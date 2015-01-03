Here's How Many Apple Watches Apple Is Expected To Sell

There’s one major mystery in tech as we enter 2015: How will Apple’s watch do?

Apple announced the Apple Watch in September. It goes on sale in “early 2015,” according to Apple.

The Apple Watch is Apple’s first new entry into a major product category since the iPad. It’s Tim Cook’s first brand new product since taking over as CEO.

As such, expectations for the product are loaded. If it fails, then it will be interpreted as a bad sign for the post-Steve Jobs era of Apple. If it’s a smash hit, then it’s a sign that Apple will be just fine without him.

Neither of those interpretations are fair since Cook has been running the company for three years now. Things are going fine. But, this will be used by many people to deliver a verdict on Cook’s Apple.

So, what kind of hurdle does Cook have to clear? BI Intelligence charted out expectations. As you can see, they’re all over the place.

