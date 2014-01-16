Here's How Long Unemployment Benefits Now Last In Each State

On December 28, the Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (EUC) expired causing 1.3 million Americans to lose their unemployment benefits.

Since then Senate Democrats have attempted to pass another extension, but have not been able to come to an agreement with Republicans on how to pay for it. Yesterday, Republicans filibustered two procedural votes on legislation to extend benefits.

Under normal times, an individual can collect unemployment benefits for a maximum of 26 weeks. But after the recession, Congress passed the emergency benefit program to extend that duration to 73 weeks, although the exact length varied by state.

Now, federal benefits have returned to their 26 week duration. Two states – Montana (28 weeks) and Massachusetts (30 weeks) – offer benefits for slightly longer. Some states offer them for less than 26 weeks

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities put together a map of the duration lengths for different states now that emergency benefits have expired. Check it out:

Here’s what that map looked like before December 28:

