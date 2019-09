Via the Tekserve blog, check out this chart that breaks down how much time you can expect to spend waiting on your Mac to install Mountain Lion. Strangely, the newest 15-inch MacBook pro has the longest install time, with the 13-inch a close second.



Photo: Tekserve

