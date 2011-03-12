Here's How Long It Will Take For You To Hit The Forbes Billionaire List

Photo: Jared Zimmerman via Flcikr

The Forbes Rich List is out, and as we slice and dice the billionaires around the world, a few trends have emerged: the number of Chinese billionaires has doubled since last year; Moscow has more billionaires per capita than any other city; and 2010 was good to most really rich people! 648 billionaires saw an increase in wealth while only 160 saw decreases. Guess those gains had to come from somewhere.What we really wanted to know though, is what gives you the best chance at making a future Forbes billionaire list, how long will it take to get there, and how stiff is the competition?



Here are the number of billionaires in each industry tracked by Forbes, and the average age of the billionaires.

Industry Number of Billionaires Total Net Worth Average Age Automotive 18 $63.7 billion 64 Construction & Engineering 31 $76.6 billion 58 Diversified 83 $253.1 billion 60 Energy 91 $398.2 billion 59 Fashion and Retail 129 $628 billion 65 Finance 80 $215.8 billion 62 Food and Beverage 66 $210.5 billion 65 Gaming 14 $57.2 billion 67 Health care 57 $105.7 billion 61 Investments 139 $525.7 billion 62 Logistics 30 $94.4 billion 63 Manufacturing 87 $251.3 billion 61 Media 66 $244.2 billion 67 Metals & Mining 48 $335 billion 52 Real Estate 96 $305.1 billion 65 Service 49 $110.7 billion 67 Sports 17 $26.9 billion 66 Technology 89 $405.4 billion 52 Telecom 20 $137 billion 59That said, for the non-exact nature of figuring this out, if you don’t want to wait for your fortune it probably comes as no surprise that technology is your best bet and is tied for the lowest average billionaire age (thanks, Facebook billionaires) with metal and mining. So if it’s young money you’re after, pick up a mine or two while you wait for your social network or search engine to catch on. You’ll be making the other billionaires feel like slackers in no time.

That’s not where the biggest money is though. Perhaps surprising to some is that fashion and retail (which includes grocery stores), is the category that accounts for the most cumulative wealth. More than investments, more than finance and more than technology. Selling actual, physical stuff to consumers is still your best bet of making money. Oh, and for those who noticed Sinaloa Cartel drug trafficking leader Joaquin Guzman Loera on the big list (he falls under “logistics”)? {Forbes} Stick to the legal, actual, physical stuff like fashion or food. Not only is the life expectancy better, in the long run so are the profits. You never know though, maybe Loera’s already diversified by blinging out weapons.

Now what if it’s easy (relatively speaking) wealth you’re after? Gaming has relatively few billionaires, and on average they’re kind of old. The amount of competition is comparatively small, most will be retiring in general or retiring to that great casino in the sky, so this is a prime market to go after. How to go after it? Well, that’s up to you and probably a bit of genetic fortune. If you missed out on being born into a dynasty, your next best bet is to marry into one. If that still doesn’t work, there’s always the do-it-yourself model. We’ll give you a few pointers on that once we appear on the list rather than doing the grunt work of analysing it. Off to the single billionaires list it is then.

How to Make the Forbes Billionaire List: Young, Big & Easy Billions by YM Ousley originally appeared on Signature9

