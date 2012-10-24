Here’s how large corporations can act like startups

At FailCon, the annual conference in San Francisco, not only is it OK to f*** up, it’s a badge of honour. The bigger the failure, the better.



The conference was filled to the rafters with bright-eyed young entrepreneurs. However, a few representatives from household-name companies were also attending. Corporations like Microsoft and SAP are increasingly investing in their innovation and design teams in an effort to be more like a startup. And they got some good advice on how to act like a startup from Bennett Blank, Intuit’s innovation lead

Read more at VentureBeat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.