Here's How Joe Biden Thinks Obama Can Lose The Election

Vice president Biden

Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t think President Barack Obama will lose the election in November, but if he does it will be for the following three reasons:”I think we’ll be beaten, if we are, by something happening in the Eurozone or something happening in the Gulf, which could be difficult for us, or this barrage of super PAC money,” Biden said at a fundraising event in Chicago.



As for the Republican challengers themselves, Biden didn’t sound too concerned.

“I don’t think we’ll be beaten by those candidates,” he said.

Biden has been on a fundraising blitz as of late and has been spreading good word about the president from coast to coast. Earlier this month, Biden called the assassination of Osama bin Laden the most audacious plan in 500 years.

“Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive,” he said. “Think about it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.