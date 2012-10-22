The Evolution Of James Bond Movie Product Placement

Pierce Brosnan with the BMW Z8 Roadster from The World Is Not Enough.

Photo: Christie’s

Most people can’t imagine James Bond drinking anything other than his signature vodka martini (shaken not stirred). But the international man of mystery is going to be sipping Heineken, again, in the upcoming Bond flick “Skyfall.”While some fans cry “sacrilege,” this isn’t the first time Bond has strayed from martinis.



In the very first Bond movie, “Dr. No,” Bond perched at a bar beside a Red Stripe. He’s also imbibed various brands of vodka, sodas, and other prominently labelled beverages.

For “Skyfall,” Bond will be seen with a mall full of different brands, covering everything from Coke Zero, to Sony Vaio. The Heineken tie-in is one of the largest product placement packages in history.

To give you a sense of just how big of a deal product placement is for James Bond, we put together a short history of product placement throughout the lifespan of the movie franchise.

