The Evolution Of James Bond Movie Product Placement

Most people can’t imagine James Bond drinking anything other than his signature vodka martini (shaken not stirred). But the international man of mystery is going to be sipping Heineken, again, in the upcoming Bond flick “Skyfall.”While some fans cry “sacrilege,” this isn’t the first time Bond has strayed from martinis.
In the very first Bond movie, “Dr. No,” Bond perched at a bar beside a Red Stripe. He’s also imbibed various brands of vodka, sodas, and other prominently labelled beverages.
For “Skyfall,” Bond will be seen with a mall full of different brands, covering everything from Coke Zero, to Sony Vaio. The Heineken tie-in is one of the largest product placement packages in history.
To give you a sense of just how big of a deal product placement is for James Bond, we put together a short history of product placement throughout the lifespan of the movie franchise.
American Motors made a historic $5 million deal to have Bond drive its cars, exclusively ... even in Thailand, which didn't sell the brand and would require steering wheels to be on the opposite side of the car.
Watch Bond perform a famous stunt in the AMC below:
According to AMC, the 18th Bond flick covered 100 per cent of its production budget with brand tie-ins by eight major partners.
Ford paid $35 million of 'Die Another Day's' reported $100 million in product placement.
Here's a clip of Bond taking a joyride in the Aston Martin:
Avon released a Bond Girl 007 fragrance; Sony held a competition that gave consumers the chance to win $1 million and a trip to a top secret location; Virgin Atlantic launched a 'you only live once' campaign; and both Coke and Heineken released Bond-themed commercials.
Heineken's Bond commercial (below) didn't star Daniel Craig and, thus, didn't trigger the controversy of this year's spot.
Ad Age tracked some of the hubbub around the viral spot from agency Wieden + Kennedy. There's even a 'Boo James Bond's Heineken scene' Facebook group.
Watch the spot below:
Since the estimated $45 million Heineken-Bond deal covered almost one third of the film's budget, the sponsorship was necessary for the film's production and release.
According to the New York Times, the pricey deal requires Bond to drink Heineken in at least one scene in the movie.
Craig explained to Moviefone.com, 'We have relationships with a number of companies so that we can make this movie. The simple fact is that, without them, we couldn't do it. It's unfortunate but that's how it is.
Abe Sauer notes that one of the biggest product tie-ins often gets ignored: the Walther handgun.
Apparently every 007 has used a Walther since 'Dr. No,' although he switched from the Walther PPK to the Walther P99 in 'Tomorrow Never Dies.' 'Skyfall' actually marks the return to the PPK classic.
In the 'Dr. No' clip below, Bond is told, 'You'll carry the Walther. Unless of course you prefer to go back to standard intelligence duties?'
