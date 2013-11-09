700 Porsches Met Up For A Party In France [VIDEO]

Porsche has been celebrating the 50th birthday of its most famous model, the 911, all year. The latest spectacular event went down in Clermont-Ferrand, the dead center of France, where 1,250 participants in 700 Porsches got together for the “Jubilé Porsche 911.”

Organised by the Association of French Porsche Clubs and Porsche France, the gathering included touring rallies, driving on the Charade Circuit race track, and several large meals.

If you didn’t make it to France for the party, at least you can enjoy this five-minute video full of glorious Porsche beauty:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

