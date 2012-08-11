This Is How Israel Will Defend Itself From A Full-Blown Missile Assault

Photo: AP

Iran’s possible nuclear program is dominating news from the Middle-East because Israel knows if it perfects a thermonuclear device, Tehran likely has the ability to deliver it aboard some of its current missiles.Israel thinks this is too great a threat for it to allow.



The Jewish state has worked with the U.S. over the years to develop a pretty comprehensive missile defence system and we’ve outlined a rough version of it here, along with Iran’s biggest threats.

While Israel’s system strives to be fully comprehensive in its defence, if any of Iran’s rockets were strapped with a nuclear device — or if Iran could hand deliver a device into Israel — none of this preparation would mean much at all.

