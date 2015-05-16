Here's how important officials are reacting to the Boston Bomber's death sentence

AP Loretta Lynch

A U.S. jury on Friday sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 264 others at the world-renowned race, taking 15 hours to reach a decision.

Here are some reactions to the verdict.

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch

“We know all too well that no verdict can heal the souls of those who lost loved ones, nor the minds and bodies of those who suffered life-changing injuries from this cowardly attack. But the ultimate penalty is a fitting punishment for this horrific crime and we hope that the completion of this prosecution will bring some measure of closure to the victims and their families.”

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh

“I hope this verdict provides a small amount of closure to the survivors, families, and all impacted by the violent and tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon. We will forever remember and honour those who lost their lives and were affected by those senseless acts of violence on our city. Today, more than ever, we know thatBoston is a city of hope, strength and resilience, that can overcome any challenge.”

Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg

“The verdict on the penalty will not erase the terror and pain inflicted on our community at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Although I have never been a supporter of the death penalty, I hope this will give us some sense of closure and justice delivered.”

US Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Carlin

“The trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev proved incontrovertibly that he perpetrated a gruesome terror attack at the Boston Marathon that took the lives of three spectators and injured hundreds of men, women and children and later murdered a police officer.

Tsarnaev is an unrepentant terrorist held to account by a justice system that provides due process of law even to those who commit the most horrific offenses. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected, and hope the conclusion of this trial provides an important measure of justice to those still healing.”

