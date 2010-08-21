Here's How HP And Mark Hurd Completely Blew It On PR

Having a clear code of ethics is important, but having a demonstrated propensity to actually enforce it is far more so.



Corporate ethics cannot be mandated by words alone. The thought may seem obvious, but it seems nonetheless lost on many companies.

Enron, for example, had a strongly worded code of ethics that proclaimed it was “dedicated to conducting business… with the highest professional and ethical standards.” But, employees no doubt knew that the creed was a sham, nothing more than pretty words on a piece of paper to be tacked up on the local office bulletin boards by someone in HR or internal communications.

More recently, there is technology giant Hewlett-Packard and its broken moral compass. H-P’s business conduct standards reportedly require employees to consider how any business decision “would look in a news story.” Hmmm….so “how it might look” should take priority over the rightness or wrongness of the action itself? That certainly seems to be the message, intended or otherwise. And, if that’s the case, then the decision whether to do something unethical will simply come down to how likely it is that they’ll get caught. Who knows how much that played into former H-P CEO’s decision to allegedly fudge his expense account – something rarely scrutinized at his level on a day-to-day basis – but I’m guessing it played a part.

Given H-P’s concern for how actions might be viewed if reported in a news story, it’s a wonder that contractor Jodie Fisher was ever hired to interact with the company’s major clients at corporate events. Her background does not scream “seasoned Corporate America professional.” That Ms. Fisher reportedly commanded as much as $5,000 a day to appear at corporate events is a pretty sad commentary on how H-P peddles its IT products to its biggest customers.

Equally eyebrow-raising, given their “think of how it will look” standard, is H-P’s choice of outside PR counsel when the bad news started to snowball. Let’s just say that firm has garnered more than a fair amount of negative coverage for itself over the years (see here, here, here, and here).

As for Mr. Hurd, his response to his transgression has not exactly been inspiring. Rather than take responsibility and unequivocally admit he made a major mistake in judgment and by doing so betrayed H-P, its employees, and its shareholders (and likely garner a considerable measure of sympathy), he hired a PR firm known for its aggressive “scorched earth” tactics. According to the Wall Street Journal, one of the firm’s message points is that Mr. Hurd’s expense account transgressions were quite small and that he offered to repay the amount, seemingly hinting that the punishment didn’t fit the crime.

When it comes to corporate ethics and reputation risk, potential bad press should have no bearing. None. Zero. Zilch. Adherence to a company’s guiding principles of integrity, trust, and responsibility should not depend upon what the press may report. A code of conduct is a company’s line in the sand about what is right and what is wrong, about what it stands for, and about how it defines itself as a member in some greater community. Sometimes that means companies and their leaders must do the proverbial right thing even when it invites media fallout. Just ask Royal Caribbean.

Early this year, Royal Caribbean faced a very difficult decision in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti, the cruise company’s tourism partner for nearly the 30 years. The cruise company’s private resort called Labadee, located 85 miles or so from Port-au-Prince, suffered very little damage, with all facilities in prime condition to continue hosting ship passengers scheduled for a day of fun there. But as Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain wrote at the time:

Should we bring guests to our private destination in Haiti or should we simply bypass the island and bring them to another destination further away from all the suffering? Bringing our guests to Haiti could be characterised by some as insensitive to the suffering of the Haiti people in the rest of the country, and we wrestled with this sentiment ourselves. After the government of Haiti asked us to continue to call on Labadee, there really was no choice; bypassing Haiti would do more harm to an already ravaged people by taking away essential income from our employees and their families. The Haitians told us they were desperate for our return and we couldn’t refuse… I remain convinced that we took the only honorable path and I remain convinced that we and Haiti will be better off in the long run because of it.”

As soon as the first ship dropped anchor and started tendering passengers ashore, the “how dare they?!” newspaper articles started, as Royal Caribbean’s management and savvy PR team undoubtedly knew that they would. The initial press was unfavorable, but Royal Caribbean stayed the course, working to explain their rationale for returning to Labadee and their broader contributions to Haiti’s recovery, both financial and in terms of getting much-needed food, materials, humanitarian aid, and other much-needed items to the country. In other words, they did what they thought was the right thing, backlash be damned.

Given the competitive nature of business today, adhering to ethical and moral business practices is more difficult than ever. Staying on the honorable path requires a strict moral code and a team with shared values. Given H-P’s code of conduct and the company its board and Mr. Hurd chose to keep, it’s little wonder they find themselves in such a messy and distasteful situation.

This article was originally posted on Starkman & Associates where Eric Starkman is President and founder. .He worked more than 15 years as a reporter and editor at major newspapers in the U.S. and Canada, including the Wall Street Journal, The Toronto Star, The Montreal Gazette, The Detroit News, as well as American Banker.

