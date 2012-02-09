Here's How H&M Persuaded David Beckham To Sell Underwear—In Today's Ad Brief

The University of Phoenix will review creative duties on its ad account, according to AgencySpy. The incumbent is Pereira & O’Dell.



GNC has hired Edelman as its PR agency after an agency review that began last fall. Since its April 2011 IPO, its stock price has risen almost 80 per cent, CMO Jeff Hennion told Ad Age.

H&M is selling David Beckham‘s underwear simply because it asked to do so. Beckham actually funded the launch without a retail partner, on his own — until the fast-fashion chain came along.

Syngenta, a chemical company, had its global PR team spend millions to investigate the motives of members of the press covering its pesticides, according to the centre for Media and Democracy.

Yahoo! chairman Roy Bostock has stepped down. Lest we forget, Bostock is an agency veteran of the Mad Men era. Here’s Bostock’s resume prior to the search giant: Benton & Bowles in 1964. D’Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles in 1985. Chairman and CEO of the McManus Group from 1996 to 2000. Chairman of B/Com3 from 2000 to 2002.

Bonin Bough, PepsiCo’s senior global director of digital and social media, is departing for “a senior role managing consumer engagement” at Kraft Food.

Oprah Winfrey’s departure from broadcast TV is hurting her magazine: O, The Oprah Magazine‘s newsstand sales fell 32 per cent to 413,363 last year, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

Minneapolis shop Carmichael Lynch has promoted Dave Damman to chief creative officer.

